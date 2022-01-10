Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Sun Communities stock opened at $196.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.92 and a 200 day moving average of $194.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.