Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.86.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,888. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. 190,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,982. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

