Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

