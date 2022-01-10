Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Shares Down 1.4%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 39,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 97,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$88.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$43.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.1925 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.