Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Up to $10.54

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $10.78. Suzano shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 11,895 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Suzano in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 120.87% and a net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

