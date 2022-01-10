Swarm One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,834.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $7,834.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00065464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

