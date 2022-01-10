Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWMAY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

SWMAY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The firm had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.