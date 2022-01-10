Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Rollins worth $31,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 527,838 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 96,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE ROL opened at $33.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

