Swiss National Bank Has $32.94 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Arrow Electronics worth $32,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $132.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

