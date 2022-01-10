Swiss National Bank Sells 10,100 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $35,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after acquiring an additional 542,972 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth $37,473,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth $11,854,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.81.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $75.32 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.16 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

