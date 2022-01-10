Swiss National Bank Sells 6,700 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Lear worth $37,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Lear by 116,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Lear by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lear by 36.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lear by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $187.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.67.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.