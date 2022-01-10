Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Globe Life worth $34,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

GL stock opened at $100.72 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

