SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $13,751.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00363952 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008594 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003073 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,475,075 coins and its circulating supply is 125,783,686 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

