Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 15,305.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

