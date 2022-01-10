Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 3,135 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $79.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

