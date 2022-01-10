Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $113,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

JBL stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,718,418 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.