Synovus Financial Corp Has $587,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,634,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after buying an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,035,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,604,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,493,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,696,000 after buying an additional 149,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

