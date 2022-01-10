Synovus Financial Corp Has $676,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,128 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.