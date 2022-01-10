Synovus Financial Corp Has $736,000 Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of DRE opened at $60.21 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

