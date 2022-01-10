Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 196 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,305.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $288.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.30. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.97 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.