Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 404,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $210.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $15.49.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

