Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €44.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €44.50 ($50.57) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of Talanx in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Talanx alerts:

ETR TLX opened at €43.24 ($49.14) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.70. Talanx has a twelve month low of €30.30 ($34.43) and a twelve month high of €42.66 ($48.48). The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.