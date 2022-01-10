Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $10.93

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $10.30. Talos Energy shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 4,782 shares changing hands.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $845.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.99.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

