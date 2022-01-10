Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $10.93

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $10.30. Talos Energy shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 4,782 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

The company has a market cap of $845.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. Research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Duncan bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

