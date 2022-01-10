Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,950 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRGP opened at $55.91 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

