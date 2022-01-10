TC Bancshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:TCBC) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 17th

TC Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBC) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 17th. TC Bancshares had issued 4,898,350 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $48,983,500 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Shares of TC Bancshares stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44. TC Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $14.15.
TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.
TC Bancshares Company Profile
TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.
