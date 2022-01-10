TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 868,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,454,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

