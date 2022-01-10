TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,916 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $38,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $138.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.87. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.