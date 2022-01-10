TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,196,772 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 85,882 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Kinross Gold worth $33,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

