TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,510 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $34,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 1,587.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coupang by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.