TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,239 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $41,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $198.38 on Monday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

