TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Datadog worth $35,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 210.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.24.

DDOG stock opened at $143.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,027.00 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,284,555 shares of company stock valued at $393,885,396. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

