TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 353.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $499,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $32.49 on Monday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

