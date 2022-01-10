TD Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,790,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,520,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,595,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,825,000 after purchasing an additional 305,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.52 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

