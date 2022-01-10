TD Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $56.42.

