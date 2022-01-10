TD Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $49.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.69. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

