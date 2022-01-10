TD Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,473 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 86,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL opened at $140.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.34. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.