Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 663,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

