Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 25.4% in December

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $23.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

