Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,987,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX opened at $316.42 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.25.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.91.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.