Ten Entertainment Group’s (TEG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research note published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.38) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.38) to GBX 340 ($4.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 323.57 ($4.36).

Shares of TEG stock opened at GBX 254.25 ($3.43) on Friday. Ten Entertainment Group has a one year low of GBX 195.50 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 284 ($3.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28.

In other news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($111,575.26).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

