Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNABY opened at $8.76 on Monday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

