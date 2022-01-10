Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Down 9.4%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s stock price traded down 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. 1,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 289,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,068,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,339,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,581,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,448,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,903,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

