Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $108.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of TXRH opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $135,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

