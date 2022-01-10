TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.75.

TGTX stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,841,000 after purchasing an additional 507,028 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after purchasing an additional 352,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

