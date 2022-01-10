The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VCSA. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of VCSA opened at $8.05 on Friday. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

