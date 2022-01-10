The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,983,000 after buying an additional 34,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock opened at $397.51 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

