The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 150.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HCKT opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

