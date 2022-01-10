The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,608 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

