The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 55.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 37.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $109.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $109.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,257 shares of company stock worth $7,353,332. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.